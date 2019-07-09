Mariah Carey has been the object of desire for many fans, with a long catalogue of love songs that have been the background themes to countless relationships, but she herself has been been a choosey lover.

In a recent interview in the August issue of Cosmopolitan, she revealed that at 49 years old, the iconic pop star — who has had a string of public relationships — has only ever had relations with five men.

Carey also says that despite the sexy bombshell persona she’s crafted over her career, in really life she actually considers herself to be a bit of a “prude.”

“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” she explains. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

From from 1993 until 1998 Carey was famously married to music executive Tommy Mottola who is twenty years her senior. At 29 she then dated 49-year-old singer Luis Miguel from 1999 until 2001. Her marriage to actor Nick Cannon lasted from 2008 until 2016. And in 2016 she was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, then started dating her back up dancer Bryan Tanaka, shortly after they called off the wedding.

Although over the years Carey has been rumored casually date other noted celebs like singer Eric Benét and baseball legend Derek Jeter, the fact that she’s only had five serious public relationships has led some to come to the conclusion that Carey is only intimate when she’s committed.

In the interview the mother of two not only talks about her old school approach to love and sex she also touches on how much more difficult it was breaking into the music industry when she was discovered.

“They have no idea what I went through as a child to even get to be an 18-year-old girl with a record deal,” she explained. “This was before you could just go on YouTube and sing.”

“A lot of artists say they write, but they don’t really write. No offense to anybody, that’s just what I’ve seen,” she continued, noting that her racial ambiguity only further complicated things for he.