Stacey Abrams’ political action committee for Fair Fight Action, a group of voting rights advocates, has raised $3.9 million in the six months since it started.

The organization was Abrams’ brainchild after she lost a hotly contested Georgia gubernatorial race to then-secretary of state Brian Kemp by two percentage points. She fought to get votes counted after accusing him of voter suppression.

Abrams gave $1 million of the funds from her campaign to the Fair Fight PAC after her loss. The donations however, have continued to pour in, mostly from out of state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

READ MORE: Stacey Abrams not sitting down in abortion rights fight, funds pro-choice orgs

As of June 30, the group reported about $1.1 million in its coffers after doling out donations to various groups, political candidates, consultants and staff, the outlet reports.

One generous donor, physician and philanthropist Karla Jurvetson of Palo Alto, Calif., donated $1 million alone.

In particular, the PAC has also supported pro-choice groups with donations topping $100,000 after Georgia passed a restrictive heartbeat bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the point when most fetal heartbeats can be detected.

The money will help the pro-choice groups fight against House Bill 481, which is slated to go into effect in January. The ACU filed a lawsuit to block the law.

READ MORE: Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams talks 2020, voter suppression

“Fair Fight PAC is grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from across Georgia and around the country,” said Fair Fight CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo. “Fair Fight is advocating for voting rights, supporting progressive organizing and advocacy, and keeping the heat on those who suppress the vote.”

Though she did not win her gubernatorial race, Abrams noted earlier this year on CBS This Morning that she believes that her campaign was successful in “transforming the electorate” in Georgia last year. She still hasn’t thrown her hat into the Presidential race just yet.