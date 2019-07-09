Irv Gotti had a profound effect on the hip hop scene when he and his MURDER INC. label took over the industry with acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Fat Joe. Now, he’s making an impact in a different way; taking his talents to the small screen with BET’s TALES.

Now in its second season, the series that turns beloved hits from the likes of Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and Kanye West into TV movies, TALES continues to make its mark.

TheGrio sat down with the creator of the series and found out which albums have had the biggest impact on his life.

We also got some exclusive details about the long-awaited MURDER INC. reunion tour, and according to the label’s founder, it’s definitely happening.

“We’re talking with Live Nation and the MURDER INC. reunion tour is one hundred percent happening. We’re just getting the logistics right and we’re gonna go out on a worldwide tour. We’re gonna tour the states and overseas,” he said before revealing the tour won’t be your typical concert.

“June 1 was the 20 year anniversary. With the 20 year anniversary, we want to do the tour. It’s gonna take a minute because we’re trying to do something different. We’re trying to make it like a Broadway play and we’re gonna try to tell the story of me and Ja and MURDER INC. Records through music and through songs,” he explained. “It’s not like you just go there and Fat Joe is the opening act and then Charlie [Baltimore] and Vida and here comes Ashanti and then Rule closes. No. Rule is gonna start the show and end the show. We’re gonna tell the whole story of our existence, but through music.”

Irv Gotti seems confident that the long-awaited tour will impress old and new fans.

“It’s gonna be dope. I wouldn’t do it if it was regular. If it’s gonna be regular you can count me out. It has got to be special,” he continued. “For fans who have been touched by the music, I gotta deliver something special. It’s going down.”

Check out the full interview above to find out how Irv Gotti feels about the current hip hop scene and how new artists measure up the the legends.

TALES airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.