It was a mother/daughter date night for Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter who were in formation and shined in crystals as they sashayed down the red carpet in matching outfits at The Lion King Hollywood premiere on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Blue Ivy’s summer vacation pics have us all in our feelings

Bey who voices the character Nala in the re-imagined movie, also executive produced a companion album “The Lion King: The Gift,” and dropped a new song “Spirit” on Tuesday night.

Bey stepped out on Tuesday with her daughter by her side and stunned in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress, adorned with crystal chandelier embroidery with a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt, Entertainment Tonight reports. Blue Ivy stunted like her momma in a matching black dress with silver crystals.

While it didn’t appear that Jay-Z was in attendance, Beyonce’s bestie Michelle Williams did show up in support of her Destiny Child’s partner and praised Bey.

“Just excitement and how now is the time [for] different voices, different experiences and what she is going to bring to it. And because of her two little girls, of what she’s passing on for her family is really awesome,” said Williams about Beyonce’s movie role.

The new adaptation of “The Lion King” movie features Beyoncé, Donald Glover (who voices the role of Simba), James Earl Jones (who stars as the voice of Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiorfor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and John Oliver (Zazu). The movie also features Amy Sedaris in a new character that was written intentionally for this movie adaptation.

READ MORE: Beyonce and Blue Ivy go on an Easter egg hunt at Target

“The Lion King: The Gift” will be released on July 19 when the movie hits the screen.

According to movie projections, this new adaption of “The Lion King” is expected to bring in a huge opening weekend box office tally.