Beyonce and Blue Ivy go on an Easter egg hunt at Target

The superstar and her daughter were spotted at Target in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Beyonce gave some Target shoppers an unexpected surprise when she showed up at the Los Angeles store over the weekend.

Fresh off a trip to Jamaica with her husband, Jay-Z, the superstar was joined by her adorable six-year-old, Blue Ivy, on the shopping spree and proved she’s just like us when it comes to stocking up on Easter holiday goodies.

Beyonce was spotted by some fellow shoppers in an asymmetric style, ruffled, polka dot print blouse, rolled up jeans, red heels, and shades she filled her basket with items including a pack of colored Easter eggs. Blue Ivy seemed just as excited as any other kid who gets to pester mom for goodies at the national retailer.

Wonder what else she picked up on her Target run…?

This isn’t the first time Queen Bey has popped up at a Target. Over the holidays, she seemed to squeeze in some Christmas shopping with her Blue Ivy and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson by her side.

Beyonce is busy lady these days. She recently announced plans to hit the road with her entire family for her upcoming On The Run II Tour with her boo, Jay-Z, and partnered with Gucci to pledge to build 80 more wells to Burundi, a land-locked East African nation in desperate need of access to clean water. Her BeyGood4Burundi initiative’ work will help to bring clean water to more than 120,000 women and children in Burundi and she has plans to reach nearly 500,000 more people by 2020.

She will also be lending her star power to the Jon Favreau’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Lion King, voicing Nala. She will be joined by Atlanta star, Donald Glover as Simba; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; and James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa from the original animated film. Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, John Kani, John Oliver, and Keegan-Michael Key will also star in the flick.

