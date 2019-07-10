Now that Regina King is finally getting the recognition she deserves, the industry vet is making room or more awards as she gets ready to introduce “One Night in Miami,” her feature film directorial debut.

According to the Observer, King has already directed several episodes of hit television shows, including fan favorites like: Scandal, This Is Us, Shameless and The Good Doctor. But the movie adaptation of the fictional 2013 play One Night in Miami, written by Kemp Powers will be her first time she’s taking her talents behind the camera for the big screen.

The premise for the film is undeniably intriguing, “On the night of February 25th, 1964 in Miami, Cassius Clay became the world’s Heavyweight Champion after defeating Sonny Liston in the ring. Following the fight, Cassius joins his three close friends—a singer (Sam Cooke), a visionary (Malcolm X) and an NFL Hall of Famer and future action movie star (Jim Brown)—in his hotel room to celebrate.

They not only discuss their private lives, but also the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement, as they boldly challenge each other to be the best versions of themselves. What happened in that room would change all of their lives, and the world, forever.”

Even though King has been in the business for decades, cementing herself in Black culture for her breakout role as Brenda in the popular 80’s sitcom, 227, over the last few years, the mainstream has also begun to take notice of her star power. As a result she won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and three Primetime Emmys. She is also a successful voice over artist, most notably playing both Huey and Riley Freeman in The Boondocks.

Production on One Night in Miami is expected to begin in late 2019 or in early 2020.