POSE fans are still reeling from this week’s soul-crushing episode, but fans of Angelica Ross have something to celebrate.

The actress who played the role of Candy will be joining the cast of American Horror Story: 1984. The series’ creator, Ryan Murphy, confirmed the news on social media on Wednesday.

“Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies. I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “

“Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica…She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!”

FX renews 90s ballroom scene, trans-focused drama ‘Pose’ for third season

While Angelica Ross will certainly be missed on POSE, she’s sure to make her mark on the ninth season of American Horror Story which is reportedly based on slasher films from the 1980s.