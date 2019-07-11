ABC confirmed this week that the upcoming sixth season of ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder will also be its last.

According to Deadline, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series created by Peter Nowalk, has been a stabilizing force in the network’s TGIT programming block since 2014. It even managed to help star Viola Davis make history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for dramatic lead actress.

READ MORE: Viola Davis signs on for another August Wilson adaptation coming to Netflix

For years, Shondaland shows have made up the entirety of the ABC’s Thursday night primetime line up with a solid three-hour block of their programming. With the departure of HTGAWM that era may be coming to an end although, Grey’s Anatomy, which already has been renewed, and it’s spinoff Station 19, will be returning.

The remaining two shows often have crossover episodes but in the upcoming season will be far more integrated and be building a shared universe that inspires fans to watch both of them in tandem.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

READ MORE: Shondaland 2.0: Here are 8 shows Shonda Rhimes is bringing to Netflix

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here,” Nowalk admits. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

“I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends,” he concludes, noting, ” Buckle up.”