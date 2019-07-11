Did rapper Kevin Gates illegally transport hundreds of dollars in cash into a Louisiana state correctional facility?

Monday, Gates posted pictures to his Instagram account appearing to show him flashing a stack of $100 bills while visiting inmates at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Although the post has since been deleted and there’s no clarification as to whether or not the cash was even real, according to The Advocate, the state’s Department of Corrections released a statement explaining that Gates’ behavior is a violation of their contraband policies.

“As indicated in the photograph, it appears Mr. Gates had a large sum of cash, which is unacceptable, and a violation,” said spokesperson Ken Pastorick. “It is against Elayn Hunt Correctional Center policy to bring cash exceeding $300 into the prison, and any amount above that is considered contraband.”

Pastorick also pointed out that the “2 Phones” rapper’s presence means he signed documents acknowledging his understanding of the prison’s policies. Gates’ Instagram post say he was at the facility visiting several inmates, including C-Murder and Lee Lucas.

“REAL RECOGNIZE REAL. @iamkevingates came through and hollered at Cee,” C Murda wrote on his own Instagram page in appreciation. “Nothing but respect for the homie Gates. A lot so call real left the homie hanging. You have to be real when you take time out your celebrity life to visit a homie in the pen. Salute @iamkevingates for the realest shit.”

Authorities have yet to share what punishment the rapper, whose given name is Kevin Gilyard, could face if the investigation finds him guilty.