Danielle Brooks is still stunting for the ‘gram and basking in the glow after making her pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

The Orange is the New Black star took to social media to share another baby bump photo after first revealing her exciting news on July 2 with a positive pregnancy test in hand, that she is a mom-to-be.

And now Brooks looks laid back in sexy black lingerie pics with her pregnant belly bursting through and her passion twists popping, PEOPLE reports.

“Still in awe. 💘,” she captioned the photo, on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram Still in awe. 💘 A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 9, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

Earlier this month she showed off her positive pregnancy test and wrote:

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” read the caption accompanying a picture of her holding up the Clearblue pregnancy test.

It seems that she may also have used the happy moment to partner with the brand since her announcement came with the hashtags “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner.”

Good for her.

Orange Is the New Black‘s upcoming seventh season, which is set to drop on Netflix on July 26 will also be its last, prompting the 29 year old to reflect on this milestone year and what comes next.

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” she wrote on her Instagram story, which is perceived to be a mention of the career making series finally coming to an end. A subsequent photo shared on her IG Story shows Brooks with her shirt pulled off to show off her baby bump. She also shared she is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy journey.