A short man who went nuts in a New York bagel shop and started ranting about how women treat him because of his diminutive stature, is still holding fast to his hateful beliefs about them.

Chris Morgan is the little man with the big mouth who got tackled in a now viral video for trash-talking about women, screaming at employees and complaining they mistreat him on dating websites because he’s not a tall drink of water.

The 5-foot hot-head got his behind handed to him when he went off in the Bagel Boss in Long Island and started ranting and spewing outbursts at employees.

Olivia Shea recorded the video on Twitter saying:

“So in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic d—-ebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. F— this guy.” The video has since gone viral with more than 20 million views.

“He just went totally nuts. He said ‘why are you smiling at me?’” a manager of the shop told the Post. “He started saying it’s because ‘I’m short and nobody wants me.’”

The man has gotten some fame from his shortcomings, and appeared on Hot 97 to further offend people by calling himself “the modern Martin Luther King” of short people.

He also claims he’s not racist nor a homophobe and he only uses the n-word in certain situations, TMZ reports. He says he feels the way he does about women because he’s been burned by them.

Let’s hope Napoleon gets some therapy for his short-man complex.