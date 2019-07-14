With all of the criminal sex abuse charges swirling around R. Kelly since early this year, parents of one of the two women who had been living with the R&B singer now fear their daughter is planning to kill herself.

Parents of Joycelyn Savage worry that she and a second woman, Azriel Clary, have made a suicide pact and will go through with plans to kill themselves if Kelly is ultimately sent away for a long time, reported TMZ.

Both Savage and Clary were reportedly living with Kelly inside of Trump Tower Chicago, but have relocated to another unit. Gerald Griggs, lawyer for the Savage family, told TMZ that the family believes both women are hiding out with people close to Kelly at an undisclosed location in Chicago.

Griggs says after Kelly’s most recent arrest last week, the Savages are now scared that the women are planning to kill themselves if it appears he won’t be coming home. Griggs also stated that the parents can’t seem to locate where the women even are.

According to TMZ, the parents may notify police and fill out a missing person’s report if they can’t find Joycelyn soon.

But as the Savages are worried about an alleged suicide plot, Azriel’s parents don’t believe this to be the case. Azriel’s parents tell TMZ that they don’t suspect the women have a suicide pact. They also tell the outlet that they know where their daughter, Azriel, is – in another apartment unit in the same Trump Tower building.

They say the singer actually had two apartment units in the building, and the second one was in their daughter Azriel’s name.

Kelly’s latest criminal charges came Thursday night in Chicago.

As he walked his dog, federal agents raided his apartment and sealed it off. He is now facing many federal charges in New York and Illinois, including racketeering, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

The feds reportedly didn’t raid the second apartment in Azriel’s name.