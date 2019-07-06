A Chicago woman was hospitalized this week after claiming she was sexually assaulted at R. Kelly’s former music studio.

The 31-year-old woman was picked up by paramedics a few blocks from the studio around 4:00 a.m. Thursday and brought to Rush Hospital, where she was treated for the sexual assault, a spokesperson for Chicago police confirmed to the New York Daily News.

Read More: R. Kelly moved out of the infamous studio where he allegedly held under-aged girls

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that according to police, the alleged rape victim told authorities that she was leaving a bar when she met three men, and got into their car. She then accompanied them to “what she believed was a music studio,” but once there she was assaulted by the group.

The woman called 911 after leaving the building, and authorities confirm receiving a report over a city-wide scanner that a woman was raped by three men at Kelly’s music studio. But police say “authorities have been unable to determine the exact location of the alleged assault,” Page Six writes.

The Grammy-winning star vacated the building in February, after a number of reported code violations forced a judge to enforce curfew restrictions that prevented the embattled singer from using the studio outside of a 12-hour window.

“R. Kelly can never be creative and do his job under these circumstances which leaves him no choice but to leave his building,” his attorney Steve Greenberg said at the time in a statement.

Read More: R. Kelly is staying visible despite sex abuse charges

Kelly is currently facing multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of numerous women and young girls. He has rejected and denied all allegations leveled against him. His publicist, Darrell Johnson, told The Chicago Sun-Times that the singer “is looking forward to his day in court.”

Johnson also confirmed R. Kelly is writing music and working on a new album.

“Right now he is looking forward to the release of his first recording [since the latest indictments] hopefully in the next few months — and being able to tour and working with artists on more spiritual songs,” he said.