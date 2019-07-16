Rapper Meek Mill has been on probation for 11 years and he’s hoping to change that when he appears in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday for a hearing that could possibly lead to his 2008 drug and gun conviction being overturned.

According to 11alive.com, lawyers for the Philadelphia rapper will ask an appeals court to overturn the case and assign a new judge for a retrial. Judge Genece Brinkley, who sent Meek to prison in 2017 for violating parole, is said to have a personal grudge against the artist and city prosecutors are starting to see there’s something to that claim.

Brinkley previously sentenced the hip-hop star to two to four years in prison for minor probation violations. Meek served nearly four months before a court ordered him released in 2018. Prosecutors have reportedly filed a motion supporting the bid to toss his conviction once and for all and have the initial case retried under a new judge.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill discussed the challenges of his strict probation requirements during a new in-depth interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King.

“My son lived in New Jersey, but I lived in Philadelphia, and the bridge is a 15-minute ride,” said Meek. “It’s just a bridge. I couldn’t go get my son from school when I wanted to . . . Some days I would get off work early, I would just have a free day, and I would just want to pop up at my son’s school and get him from school. I’d been out of town for two weeks in a row working. Can’t really do it.”

He also shares with King how his battle with the justice system has helped shape his advocacy for criminal justice reform.

“I’m speaking for the people who are actually caught up in these situations . . . People in this world make mistakes,” he said, noting that he wants to “do something for the people who come from where I come from.”

Next month on August 9, Amazon Prime will debut the five-part, JAY-Z executive produce, docu-series Free Meek, which take an intimate look at the multitude of twists and turns in Meek’s life from the moment he was arrested as a teen to his current turn as an advocate for reform.

Check out the trailer below.