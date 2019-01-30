Don’t call it a comeback, but Meek Mill has been performing just about everywhere and now he’ll join J. Cole for a performance at the NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17, Sports Illustrated reports.

Mill will grab the mic and set it on fire with his fast-paced delivery style at the All-Star event. R&B artist Anthony Hamilton is set to sing the U.S. national anthem. And Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen has resurfaced to sing the Canadian national anthem.

J.Cole, who hails from North Carolina native will perform various hits during halftime.

Before the NBA All-Star affair, Mill is performing this weekend in Atlanta at a pre-Super Bowl VIP party with Cardi B on Saturday.

The two mega-rap stars are rumored to be performing at exclusive party at the College Football Hall of Fame, hosted by 76ers co-owner and Mill’s bff Michael Rubin.

If you’re expecting to score tickets, forget about it. This is a VIP affair for guests such as Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, Gucci Mane, Aaron Judge, Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Ray Lewis and a number of NFL owners, Page Six reported.

Meek Mill is making his rounds and putting in the work for criminal justice reform.

Recently the Billboard topping rap artist teamed up with Jay-Z to announce the launch of the Reform Alliance, an organization devoted to criminal justice reform. The initial backers of the initiative, who come from a wide range of fields, have ponied up $50 million to get the work started.

If you want NBA All-Star tickets, you can grab you some of those. The 68th NBA All-Star Game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.