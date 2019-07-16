According to a new report, prior to Nipsey Hussle’s murder, law enforcement was investigating whether gang activity was taking place at the Los Angeles strip mall he co-owned.

The mall was reportedly at the center of an on-going investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department that was still underway when Hussle was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31.

According to the New York Times on Monday, the probe was being carried out in conjunction with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office “to mitigate some of those crime issues.”

There’s no word on what sparked the investigation.

Eric Holder has been charged with Hussle’s murder.

Hussle became a successful businessman and community leader, offering jobs and support to the neighborhood he loved.

The slain rapper was reportedly scheduled to meet with the LAPD Police Chief the day after her was murdered, to discuss gang violence.