Da Brat is taking up for her big brother Jermaine Dupri and sounding off after he was blasted online for criticizing female rappers by saying with disdain, “it’s like drug dealers rapping.”

Dupri was met with an almost instant backlash from many people in the hip-hop community, when he sat down with People TV and expressed his disappointment with female rappers and when he was urged to pick a favorite, he responded with a critique of women in the rap game today.

“For me, it’s like strippers rapping,’” Dupri criticized. “As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. Oh, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK, all right.”

In a video, Cardi defended her right to rap about whatever she wanted to and noted there is a gap in support for female rappers who don’t infuse their lyrics with sexually-charged content. She also shouted out new artists Tierra Whack and Rhapsody and criticized Dupri for not recognizing them.

Cardi B addressed Dupri’s shade aimed at mainstream rappers like herself and hit back at JD.

But on Tuesday, Brat called Dupri a “genius” and said despite the fact that he vilified female rappers his criticism turned out as a benefit to them because he plans to extend an olive branch and hold a female cypher.

“Everything Jermaine Dupri does, he does strategically,” she told TMZ. “You should be thankful that the conversation is even started now, because now the focus in on us [female rappers]. New [rappers], seasoned [rappers], legends…everybody’s commenting.”

Afterward, Dupri took to Twitter on Friday to announce the creation of a So So Def cypher to uplift women coming up in the rap game.

“I love Jermaine Dupri, he’s very smart at what he does and there’s always a method to his madness,” Brat added. She said his words were “absolutely taken out of context.”

But is it too late for him to clean up this mess and make amends?