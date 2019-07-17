The first official trailer for Hustlers is out and in it, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer are showing off some serious skills.

The ladies will star as strippers who decide to pad their pockets with their clients’ money and we can’t wait to see it when it hits theaters on September 13.

Hustlers also stars Crazy Rich Asians alum, Constance Wu, follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler.

We can’t wait to see Lizzo serve up some body-positive ferocity and proves she has every right to list “acting chops” as one of her many talents.

Cardi B has been open about her past as a stripper and J-Lo is using all of her moves to make pole dancing look effortless in the trailer that features music from one of the film’s stars, Cardi B.

