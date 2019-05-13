In order to portray a savvy stripper in her upcoming movie Hustler Jennifer Lopez reportedly did some intense research by visiting strip clubs with her boo A-Rod in order for the singer and star to hone in on her sexy new role.

Alex Rodriguez sat down with The Breakfast Club and dished about he and J.Lo made it rain at several strip clubs, spending thousands on dancers, but it was all in good fun and research, (a-hem) for her character in the film, according to TMZ Sports.

“I was out in L.A. She’s in New York. She says, ‘Baby, I’m going to the strip club.’ I said, ‘WHOA!! I’ll be there on Thursday. We can go Thursday and Friday,'” Alex said.

“I mean, it’s part of due diligence, right?”

“She read and read and read [about strippers] … I said, ‘Baby, stop reading and just ask me. I got the info!'”

In addition to raining cash in the club, the engaged celebrity couple also sat down with the exotic dancers to talk to them about their jobs.

“We sat down with the girls, and we literally just interrogate them, ask them questions. Then, we would hit ’em up with $400 or $500 or $600. We weren’t there for dancing, we were literally there for work.”

Sure you were!

Lopez is set to star alongside Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu for the highly anticipated movie, which will hit theaters September 13.

Inspired by a viral 2016 New York Magazine article, Deadline reports that the story follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

And Lopez is already sharing a sneak peak at her character Ramona on Instagram.

The 49-year-old entertainer reportedly prepared for the role of “Ramona” by taking on a 10-day no-sugar, no-carb challenge along with her fiancé.

Looks like J. Lo’s more than ready for her new role!