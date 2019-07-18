The first official trailer for Cats has hit the web and Twitter is in a frenzy over the first look at the film that stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, and Jason Derulo among others.

The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Weber‘s iconic Broadway musical that utilizes CGI to turn its human actors into leotard-wearing cats with “digital fur” and the result is pretty peculiar. In fact, it’s equal parts hilarious and horrifying.

Other big names in the flick full of felines are Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and Ian McKellan.

Hearing J-Hud belting out one of the title’s big numbers is astounding, but watching her do it as a cat who walks on two legs is a little atrocious.

Take a look:

Twitter was quick to come with the memes as soon as the trailer dropped on Thursday. Here are a few of our favorite reactions:

Prior to dropping the trailer, Universal released some BTS footage from the film on Wednesday. In it, we see Idris Elba as “Macavity” dancing with Taylor Swift as “Bombalurina.”

The actor admitted that the star-studded cast made tackling this role a little daunting.

“When you see people that are at the top of their game doing it, you raise your bar as well,” Elba says in the clip. “The scale of this film is huge, three or four times bigger for the cats perspective. This is a moment for you to step into a world that’s completely designed to entertain you.”

Cats hits theaters on December 20.