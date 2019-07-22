R. Kelly’s apparently got things to do and records to produce and is demanding access to a computer so he can finish his album despite being held in jail on sex abuse and child pornography charges.

The embattled R&B singer who is on lockdown in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago believes that he can fly above everyone else with this ridiculous request.

“He [Kelly] wants his computer so he can finish up the record album he has been working on,” his lawyer Steve Greenberg told The Chicago Sun-Times.

“My client needs to make money and he has been precluded from doing so because of his legal situation,” he said.

Greenberg said his client is doing OK while incarcerated.

“However, as disappointed as he [Kelly] was in being put in the hole last week, he has now been placed in a bigger cell in a special housing unit … a better situation in solitary at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” added Greenberg.

And he said his string of girlfriends are getting processed so they can pay him a visit and others are trying to send him some gourmet food.

In addition to facing charges in Chicago, R. Kelly was arrested by the NYPD and Homeland Security Investigations in Chicago on July 11 on federal sex crimes charges.

He’s expected to be extradited to New York and charged in a 13-count indictment in Brooklyn federal court.

The singer’s lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, told TMZ that when she visited him in federal prison, he told her his life would be in grave danger if he was kept with the general population.

The extradition hearing for the singer to be brought to Brooklyn to face the additional charges could reportedly occur sometime on or before Sept. 4, authorities told the New York Post.