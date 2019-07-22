Sonja Sohn, the star of “The Chi” was reportedly arrested over the weekend allegedly for cocaine possession and other drug charges.

According to TMZ, Sohn was detained in North Carolina for felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Celebrated for breakout roles in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire and Showtime’s TheChi, Sohn, 55, was released Sunday morning in Manteo after her bond was set at $1,500.

Sohn will reportedly be arraigned Tuesday.

In addition to outstanding performances on screen the actress has also been known for her work helping young people in the Baltimore neighborhoods The Wire was based on.