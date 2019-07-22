Disney dropped several gems at Comic-Con over the weekend and one of the most exciting surprises was the news that Teyonah Parris will be joining the cast of the upcoming series WandaVision on Disney Plus.

The actress who starred in Survivor’s Remorse and If Beale Street Could Talk will play a grown up Monica Rambeau, whom we met in Captain Marvel. In that film, she was portrayed by child actress Akira Akbar and Lashana Lynch played her mother.

WATCH: Lashana Lynch reveals her favorite aspects of her ‘Captain Marvel’ character, Maria Rambeau

WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany) and will be set in the 1950s.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney Plus launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen told Variety. “Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lauren Ridloff join Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Marvel announced a long list of upcoming projects over the weekend including Black Widow (May 2020), The Eternals (November 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), Falcon and Winter Soldier (Fall 2021), and Thor 4: Love and Thunder (November 2021), among others.

They also announced Black Panther 2 is on the horizon, but no release date has been set.