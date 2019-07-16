Fans have been salivating over rumors that Idris Elba could possibly take over Daniel Craig‘s legendary roll as James Bond in the iconic 007 spy movie franchise. This week, we were all shocked to learn that British actress Lashana Lynch is actually up for the coveted gig instead.

So, are audiences ready for a sister to play 007?

Plot details on the yet untitled “Bond 25” are still a heavily guarded secret, but we’re more intrigued by Lynch and what she’s about to bring to this big box office role. Here are several fun facts about the 31-year old starlet and details on how producers plan to let her shake things up in the upcoming espionage adventure.