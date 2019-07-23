Did an online media outlet drum up a fake beef between presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and pop starlet Taylor Swift? Well, according to her campaign team, that’s exactly what happened.

This week reports popped up all over social media alleging that Swift would probably be changing her vote for president after Harris made a high profile campaign stop at the home of her arch nemesis, music mogul Scooter Braun.

During the major fundraiser gathering at Braun’s swank Los Angeles compound, Harris was flanked by several celebrity supporters like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, who were all on hand to celebrate her. But when pictures from the event started circulating, it was alleged that Swift’s fans took to their keyboards to lash out at the California Senator.

“I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no long hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate,” one of the reported angry mob was said to have tweeted.

But according to Harris’ camp, the story that was aggregated by The Daily Beast under the headline “Taylor Swift Fans Go After Kamala Harris for Attending Event at Scooter Braun’s House,” is actually much to do about nothing.

“Still mindblowing to see ostensibly mainstream outlets pushing this,” wrote Ian Sams, National Press Secretary for Kamala Harris for President. “The quote that @thedailybeast is amplifying here to its 1.2M followers is from an anonymous account with a profile pic from Shutterstock and a banner img: ‘Proud to Be An American’.”

To Sams’ point, The Daily Beast was later forced to append the story with an editor’s note conceding, “An earlier version of this story incorrectly claimed that Taylor Swift had tweeted about the event herself.”

But despite this clarification, the lede for the story still asserts that “Taylor Swift will not be voting for Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.”

As of now, Swift hasn’t said anything about the event or Harris’ relationship with Braun and a few weeks ago, even retweeted Senator Harris.

