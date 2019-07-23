Talk show host Rush Limbaugh, on Monday falsely stated on his show, The Rush Limbaugh Show, that presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and former president, Barack Obama are not African-American.

“Can somebody explain to me how Kamala Harris is an African American? Her father’s Jamaican and her mother is Indian. How does that equal African American?” Limbaugh said, during a segment of his show, according to Newsweek. “Same with Barack Obama. Obama’s not African American. He doesn’t have any history here… any of that stuff.”

Sadly, Limbaugh isn’t the only person who has had this belief. There has been plenty of occasions where people have accused Obama, who is the son of a white mother and Kenyan father, and Harris, who is both Jamaican and Indian, for not being “American Black.”

Limbaugh seems to have had this view of Obama for a while since 2007. The conservative host made “racially-charged remarks” about the former president on his show then, classifying Obama as a “Halfrican American,” the site reports.

Limbaugh shared some more of his thoughts about race on the same segment, also targeting Democratic congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, claiming that she is not a woman of color.

“Rashida Tlaib is Palestinian, for crying out ⁠— that’d be like calling a Jewish person a person of color,” he stated on the show. “How is Rashida Tlaib a person of color? She’s not. This is all about making them victims. It’s all about making them appear to be.”

After referring to Tlaib, Obama and Harris, Limbaugh stated, “Just little people trying to save themselves and save their country and this big man bully, this guy Trump comes along and squashes on them and steps on them and it’s all because he doesn’t like… It’s absurd!”

Tlaib, along with other congresswomen, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley have also been “racially attacked” recently by Donald Trump, with the president saying that all of the women should “go back” to their countries of origin, news outlet Al Jazeera reports.

It looks like after all these years both Limbaugh and Trump are still not afraid to publicly express their thoughts on race, even when they are completely wrong.

