The first trailer has been released for Harriet, the upcoming movie about abolitionist Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo (Widows) and it looks GOOD!

According to Deadline, the pre-Civil War period piece directed by Kasi Lemmons follows Tubman’s escape from her slave owners and her subsequent efforts to return and free dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

The star studded cast includes, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, and Clarke Peters. The project is being produced by Debra Martin Chase with Martin Chase Productions, Daniela Taplin Lundberg with Stay Gold Features and Gregory Allen Howard.

The teaser opens with a frantic Tubman running away from her slave owner and opting to jump into the water instead of being put in his custody, stating, “I’mma be free or die,” before descending into the water.

After traveling 100 miles to freedom, she meets up with abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.), who presents the young woman – born Araminta Ross – with the opportunity to start over with a fresh name. Without skipping a beat, she chooses from that moment forward to go by Harriet Tubman.

“If I’m free, my family should be, too,” she explains while adjusting to life as a free woman. “I made up my mind. I’m going back.”

“I made it this far on my own, so don’t you tell me what to do,” she warns those who try to deter her from her plans.

Ultimately, she is introduced to the Underground Railroad, which ends up playing a crucial part in helping her free slaves.

“I will give every last drop of blood in my veins until this monster called slavery is dead,” she bravely declares as viewers are treated to a montage of Tubman and her co-conspirators preparing for their fight against the slave owners.

The harrowing clips ends on a cliffhanger as Tubman instructs abolitionists to lift up their rifles and point them toward the slave owners.

The Harriet world premiere takes place at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and the film hits theaters on November 1st.