Odell Beckham Jr. gets mighty candid in the latest issue of GQ Magazine, where for the first time he goes on the record about sexuality rumors and the disrespect he believes he was subjected to by the Giants despite helping them build their brand.

In the August cover story, Beckham tells writer Mark Anthony Green, how he really feels about the constant speculations about whether he is straight or not, insisting that despite what some people would assume, he doesn’t take offensive to it.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this. Honestly wasn’t offended,” he responds good-naturedly. “I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

At one point, Green chimes in to opine that people probably feed these rumors due to, “the idea that someone must be gay — or that being gay is in any way shameful — because they’re dancing or have blond hair seems so small-minded.”

To which Beckham responds, “Or because they’re ‘close with other men.’ Even like little videos where they see me leaned back or something, they’ll say that I’m looking at a guy’s ass. And I’m like, “Bro! You don’t even know where my mind is at.” It was just a lose-lose. They’d see me with a white woman and be like, “Why don’t you be with any sisters?” I have no problem with any race. Love is love. If you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to somebody. There was such a stigma built up, [as though] I don’t like my own women. It’s like, ‘no, I don’t like anybody who annoys me. [laughs]’”

The 26 year old also points out the criticism stings most when it comes from the Black community.

“So someone can’t be happy, someone can’t be dancing. ‘Oh, he’s always around guys, he’s never around girls.’ I just don’t want you to see what woman I’m with, and I don’t want you in my personal life. I always try to keep my personal life my personal life. I feel like I don’t owe that to anybody.”

When asked how he felt when he received a text letting him know he’d been traded he states bluntly, “I felt disrespected. … This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. … I didn’t have a great playoff game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I’m supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It’s just all bad.”