“Hot Girl Summer” has been in full effect all summer 2019, thanks to popular upcoming-rapper and originator of the phrase, Megan Thee Stallion.

Now the Houston Hottie is taking the appropriate measures to trademark the catchphrase for merchandise including hoodies, T-shirts and sportswear, The Cut reports.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X hitched up his horse for a surprise performance for kids

Billboard announced on Monday that the trademark process was filed on July 10th after the rapper publicly confirmed that she is working on it after a Twitter fan asked if she was trademarking the catchphrase.

Thee Stallion responded:

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

The term “Hot Girl Summer” has gained global recognition thanks to her fans ever since the 24-year-old Houston MC dropped her mixtape, Fever, back in May. A picture of her came with the statement “She’s thee hot girl and she’s bringing thee heat” as the cover art.

Since then, the phrase has caught a lot of attention by brands including Forever 21,Wendy’s, Maybelline, and app, Duolingo.

READ MORE: Lil Kim says new album ‘9’ is a spiritual awakening: ‘That number is very powerful for me’

The phrase has gained so much traction and has been defined in so many ways, that Megan had to take to Twitter earlier this month to explain what it means be a “Hot Girl.”

Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2019

Celebrities have decided to partake in the “Hot Girl Summer” lifestyle including, Jada Pinkett-Smith and La La Anthony.

To close out the summer on a high note, Megan has hinted that she is releasing a “Hot Girl Summer” song soon. But for now, her “Hotties” (what she calls her fanbaseP can listen to her own official “Hot Girl Summer” playlist on Spotify. Some hits include “Act Up” by City Girls, “Hot Boyz” by Missy Elliott, “Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G and more.