Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are bringing back some of our favorite hits for their North American Tour. The tour started July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Ala and will make its last stop on Aug. 31 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

During an interview with theGrio, the group expressed that it is a family show that everyone can come out to and have a great time.

“Our energy is amazing together. We have great chemistry,” T-Boz tells theGrio during a sit-down interview. Chemistry is something you can’t buy. It just comes natural and all of us have a lot of energy in our shows.”

“You have nothing but hits,” Flo Rida adds. “Everyone brings a ton of energy. I mean this is a place if you want to party, I mean this is the life of the party.”

From Flo Rida’ hit single “Low” to TLC ladies anthem “No Scrubs” and an oldie but goodie Nelly’s “Country Grammar,” the fans are bound to enjoy themselves.

And when it comes to country music, Nelly is no stranger to the genre. As Lil Nas X continues on to his 16th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, we can’t forget Nelly also dabbled in the genre.

When asked about Lil Nas X’s success with his country single Nelly responded, “Anybody that achieves the type of success that the young brother achieved, you give it up and as much respect and as much blessing. I don’t understand what the controversy is as far as him being able to make waves in a different genre of music and people feeling a little certain way about him being on this side of the charts.”

“In urban music, we’ve been infiltrated since day one, ” he continues. “I thought that we all were artists, we all [make] music.” What people have to understand [is] in order for him to even make waves in country, somebody had to be requesting those songs. So people who were listening to the radio station at that time was requesting those records. It’s not like he was put there by people out of different genres of music. He was requested by that genre of fans. For him to be pushed out I think that’s wrong and you know more power to him and bless his heart for standing up and having the courage to be [himself].

For more on the tour dates, head over to www.livenation.com

