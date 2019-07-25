Sounds like Suge Knight has softened up a bit, offering his son Suge Jacob life advice to pursue happiness as he chases down his dream to become a realtor on a new VH1 show “Love & Listings”.

—Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Ciara and Russell Wilson team up to produce inspirational story about former NFL star Vernon Turner—

Knight spoke to his son from behind bars at Richard Donovan Correctional Facility where the reckless music producer is serving 28 years for running over and killing his friend with his car. The conversation has been a long-time coming Suge Jacob confessed, saying that he hasn’t spoken to his dad in three years, Page Six reports.

“The communication ban is lifted. I haven’t talked to my dad in three years. I want him to know that things are OK out here … This phone call means a lot to me. I really just want to hear my father’s voice,” he says in clip from the show.

“They wouldn’t let me get no phone calls in the county jail,” Suge said. “No phone calls. No visits. And I wanted to hire an attorney, the judge had to approve it. The county counselor had to approve it. Bunch of bulls–t. Anyway, what’s good with you?”

“Getting ready to shave,” Jacob said. “… I got facial hair now.”

The two start to joke in son/daddy form, making up for old times.

“That little yellow peach fuzz you got right there?” Suge teased.

“It ain’t peach fuzz, dawg,” he said. “I been doing what you told me to do.”

“The only thing I know, is people say can get hair on your face is you know, it involves a woman,” Suge said joking.

“No, no, man. I got the hair on my face, cuz, you know, I been doing my push-ups, you know what I’m saying?” Jacob said.

“Push-ups makes your muscles grow, but push-ups don’t make hair on your face grow…Making a woman feel good” does, Suge joked.

Suge then advised his son: “I used to always tell you, if you chase women, you’ll end up with no money. If you chase money, get the money, women chase you.”

Suge Jacob said he’s no longer chasing women and has a new plan in mind.

“Before you went in, Pops, I was chasing the girls and stuff like that. But my head been focused.”

“My dad’s plan for me was to follow his lead and go into music,” he admitted. “But over the last couple of year, I realized that was his dream, not mine.”

—Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot heard calling police union VP “clown” on hot mic—

Suge Jacob explained that he’s going into real estate because he “could make a lot of money”.

But Suge lectured: “You know how you judge a man’s wealth? By his happiness.”

“His happiness?” Suge Jacob asks.

“So the most important thing about life is you gotta be happy, no matter what it is,” Suge continued. “If you’re so tired, you can’t tell the difference if you’re eating a lobster or you’re eating a hot dog. But if you’re gonna do real estate, be the best at it. Put your heart into it and give it your all.”

It’s definitely a lesson that Suge has learned the hard way.

“Love & Listings” is a new show that features real estate agents on the rise who have celebrity clientele like Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray J, Brandy Norwood, and Laz Alonso.

According to a press release, Suge Jacob is a real estate trainee who endeavors to “recover his family legacy.”

“Love & Listings” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.