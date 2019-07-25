There’s definitely no bad blood between old Blade star Wesley Snipes and the new Blade Mahershala Ali, who was recently cast in the starring role of the vampire slayer.

In fact, Snipes who defined the kick-ass role back in the 90s and who still has a cult following congratulated Ali on securing the role in the upcoming Marvel reboot of the supernatural movie franchise.

Snipes, however, did have to calm down his fanbase who were up-in-arms about the casting of Ali, but he assured them it was all good.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” he said in the statement to Comicbook.com. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan.”

The movie is centered around a half-human/half-vampire that hunts the undead and ventures out to rid the world of vampires. He also looks to serve up some serious payback since it was a vampire who killed his mother during childbirth.

Ali boldly snagged the role by setting up a meeting with the brass at Marvel and flatly told them that he wanted in.

“When Mahershala calls, you answer,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Feige explained that after Ali won his Oscar for Green Book, he reached out to Marvel in an effort to secure the coveted role. And he outright told Feige that he wanted the part.

Still, Snipes is taking it all in stride. And who knows he might just have a cameo in the movie in true Stan Lee form.

“Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together,” he said. “Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique,” he told Comicbook.com

Blade first released in 1998 and received two spin-offs Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004.