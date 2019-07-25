The pain of divorce cut deep for talk-show host Wendy Williams who burst out in tears as she discussed the remnants of her on-going divorce to Kevin Hunter on Sirius XM’s Urban View radio show.

On Tuesday, the talk-show host was the one in the hot seat as interviewer Karen Hunter pressed her about closely-held details of the high-profile divorce and whether she’d ever take her alleged cheating ex back or change her legal name, Entertainment Tonight reports.

When asked if there was ever a chance of reconciliation with her ex who allegedly fathered a child with his mistress, Williams vehemently said. “No! Don’t ask. No!” She then gave Karen the side-eye and followed up with “Girl.”

“But my family’s good, and we’ll always be family,” she continued.

Williams was clearly emotional as she discussed whether she has made life changes like getting new credit cards or legally changing her last name.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name, and you can’t take away twenty-…” Williams said, fighting back tears.

“So who is Wendy, right now?” Karen asked.

“Happy,” Williams said. “I’m happy, I’m healthy, and I am at peace with the world and everyone around me.”

However, things are looking up for Williams who is working on a Lifetime biopic that surely will be juicy and revealing.

According to a press release, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.” It will go into production this fall in Toronto and will air on Lifetime in 2020.

The project reportedly is a Will Packer (Girls Trip) production and the screenplay reportedly will be penned by Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport. After the biopic, a two-hour documentary will follow.

“It’s like a Wendy night on Lifetime!” Williams stated.

Williams life has undoubtedly been a tumultuous one.

The cheating scandal rocked Williams world and she admitted to spending some time in a sober living facility to get her life back on track. She also opened up about her future plans sans Hunter.

With a career that spans over three decades, the 55-year-old has had success as both a popular radio host and television producer and host. The Wendy Williams Show is celebrating its eleventh season this year.