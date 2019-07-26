Wendy Williams slammed Bow Wow and defended Ciara on her show after the rapper called the singer a “bitch” and bragged that he “had her first” during a weekend club appearance.

On Wednesday, Williams tore into Bow Wow during her hot topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show for talking bad about his ex-girlfriend and hurling unnecessary insults at the Level Up singer who is married, Page Six reports.

“Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?” the 55-year-old began.

Williams then scolded the 32-year-old rapper and said he was acting immaturely.

“It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘bitch,’ you were so wrong for that.” she said.

“… Going from Ciara to Erica Mena — where are we going with your track record? … Ciara made the right choice,” said about the singer who is happily married to NFL star Russell Wilson.

Bow Wow and Ciara were an item from 2004 to 2006 but thankfully she came to her senses and leveled up with Wilson.

Surely Ciara doesn’t have time to reply to this boy since she’s making big moves with her music and producing movies.

In fact, Ci-Ci teamed with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and her husband to produce an inspirational story about former NFL star Vernon Turner.

And this is not the happy couple’s first business venture.

Ciara and Wilson earlier this year launched Why Not You Productions, which according to the announcement, plans to focus on creating television, film and digital content projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” the couple explained in their joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”