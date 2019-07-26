A white Raleigh, North Carolina woman felt pretty bold and hurled racist slurs at two Black ladies who were enjoying dinner at Bonefish Grill because she said they were “too loud.” And says she would do it again.

—Wendy Williams blasts Bow Wow for disparaging Ciara during a club appearance—

Confronting Black people for mundane reasons has pretty much become commonplace as of late as evidenced by yet another case of bothering Black folks for nothing.

On Tuesday, Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw said they were confronted by Nancy Goodman who complained that they were rude and loud while they were eating at a North Hills restaurant, WRAL reports.

“We’ve had people come to our table and say, ‘Hey, you girls look like you’re having fun. We want to join you,’ but never to come to my table and tell me I’m rude,” Shaw said Wednesday.

The interaction between the two women and Goodman has gone viral after Stewart took out her cellphone to capture the shocking moment Goodman became agitated and verbally attacked the women.

“We’re paying for our food just like everyone else, and she told us that we are the rudest people,” Stewart says in the cellphone video.

Goodman pulls out her own cellphone too to record and circles the table to antagonize the women.

“I’ve got real good friends who are black, and I love them,” Goodman says trying to justify her inane actions.

“We never said anything about color,” Stewart said.

“You’re too loud,” Goodman says.

“In your opinion,” Shaw replies. “Let me show you my money. It’s just as green as yours.”

“Why are you so stupid ni**er?” Goodman says to Shaw before she walks off.

“Do you call your black friends [that]?” the women asks her.

“They’re not like you,” Goodman replies.

The slur rightfully upset Shaw and Stewart.

“[I’m] still trying to wrap my head around it all,” Stewart said. “It’s disheartening, it is. But this is the society that we’re living in right now.”

“I don’t care how you feel like we should have been acting,” Shaw said. “If I was standing on the table with three heads in a purple jumpsuit, nothing justifies you to come to my table and call me a stupid (racial slur).”

When confronted about the incident on Wednesday, Goodman offered a backhanded apology saying she should have handled things differently.

—British actress Cynthia Erivo faces ‘Harriet’ backlash due to past tweets mocking Black Americans—

“Looking back on it now, I wish I would have asked the waiter to ask management if they would just quiet down,” she said. “Instead, I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done. But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety.”

But she still maintained that she wasn’t sorry for calling the ladies n-word and would do it again.

“I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it,” she said. “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

And Goodman is a racist but doesn’t believe she’s one.

“I have many black friends, and I have never encountered three people that ugly in a bar,” she said. “I wish those women well, and maybe there’s a lesson learned for them, too, that you don’t disrespect an elderly person.”

“The fact that you’re willing to say you will repeat that again shows me the hate that you harbor in your heart for the black African-American race,” Shaw said. “I don’t care what color I am. Give me the respect of being a human being, just like everyone else deserves.”

Goodman apologized “to my family, friends and other patrons in the bar at North Hills Bonefish,” but not the ladies she offended on Wednesday.

Bonefish Grill released a statement condemning Goodman’s hateful words.

“We are a place for all people to gather for good food in a comfortable atmosphere, including positive interactions among guests,” Elizabeth Watts, a spokeswoman for the restaurant chain’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

We do not tolerate hate speech or disrespect in our restaurants,” Watts said in a statement. “We are reviewing the incident to see how we can do better at de-escalating something like this in the future.”