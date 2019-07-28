A$AP Rocky has ride or die fans.

Rebecca Kanter was arrested on Tuesday outside of the Swedish embassy in Washington, D.C., after allegedly threatening to blow up the embassy, according to Variety.

The affidavit stated, Kanter put a bag down close by the entrance of the embassy, tossed liquid from a glass coca-cola bottle at the doorway and yelled, “I’m going to blow this motherf–er up.”

Kanter returned a day later to the embassy. This time, she screamed at embassy personnel and spoke about rapper A$AP Rocky who is currently being held in a Swedish jail on assault charges. Secret service agents took Kanter into custody when she refused to leave the embassy, Variety reported.

She was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry, the report said.

But Kanter’s outburst isn’t the only protest fans have done for A$AP Rocky. Most support has remained digital using the hashtag #FreeRocky, even Donald Trump.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Trump even guaranteed the rappers bail. But Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt scoffed at the offer in a tweet.

The rule of the law applies to everyone equally and is exercised by an independent judiciary. That’s the way it is in the US, and that’s certainly the way it is in Sweden. Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear? https://t.co/8iTc9Y0df3 — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) July 26, 2019

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained in Sweden in early July for allegedly assaulting a man in Stockholm. Many believe Rocky to be innocent because of the incident’s recording posted on his Instagram.

Last week, Rocky was formally charged with assault and will remain in jail until his trial. If found guilty, the rapper could face up to two years in jail or pay a fine. Along with Rocky two of his friends were also arrested and expect to face trial. The U.S. State Department on Thursday said they were “following the case closely.”

