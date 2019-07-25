It’s above all of us now.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault and will stand trial after throwing blows during a street fight in Sweden involving his team and some thirsty fans.

It’s been an international tug-of-war to get the rapper released and despite efforts by Kim Kardashian, Kanye West a litany of celebrities, state officials and even President Donald Trump, Rocky will remain behind bars.

Rocky whose real name is Rakim Mayers and two other people were detained after a video went viral showing a man first antagonizing Rocky and his entourage in the June 30 incident and then the crew begins brawling over headphones. It all happened in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

On Thursday, the city prosecutor’s office released a statement saying the three men had been charged “for the abuse of a person near Hötorget,” which is the city square, NPR reports.

“Together they have handed out blows and kicks against a lying person,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in the statement. “[T]he plaintiff has been injured on the arms, among other things.”

There are several videos lending different perspectives to what actually occurred.

Rocky took to his Instagram to share two video clips linked to the incident, to provide proof of his innocence.

In the videos, the A$AP Mob member and his entourage can be seen interacting with two men who appear to be arguing over a set of headphones.

In the videos, one of the men appears to hit the rapper’s bodyguard with the headphones and both men are shown continuously confronting the group by following them. The men with A$AP can be heard telling the men to stop following them.

At the end of the second video posted on the rapper’s page, a woman tells A$AP that one of the men “slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

Not too long after his posts, another video of the altercation surfaced on social media showing punches being thrown between the two men and the rapper’s crew. One of the men was thrown to the ground receiving punches.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who said: “A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly.”