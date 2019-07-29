Chance the Rapper has been a mainstay on the music scene for a while, so it’s hard to imagine that he just dropped his debut album, The Big Day last week.

The Chicago-based rapper will embark on a massive, 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.

The album perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, The Big Day is a landmark progression for Chicago’s hometown hero.

Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance’s importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music.

Check out the tour dates below: