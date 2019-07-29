Chance the Rapper has been a mainstay on the music scene for a while, so it’s hard to imagine that he just dropped his debut album, The Big Day last week.
The Chicago-based rapper will embark on a massive, 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.
The album perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, The Big Day is a landmark progression for Chicago’s hometown hero.
Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance’s importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music.
Check out the tour dates below:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, September 14, 2019
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|Monday, September 16, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Friday, September 20, 2019
|Las Vegas, NV
|Life is Beautiful
|Saturday, September 21, 2019
|Las Vegas, NV
|iHeartRadio Music Festival
|Sunday, September 22, 2019
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Tuesday, September 24, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Thursday, September 26, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Saturday, September 28, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Wednesday, October 2, 2019
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Thursday, October 3, 2019
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, October 4, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Sunday, October 6, 2019
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Tuesday, October 8, 2019
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, October 11, 2019
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Saturday, October 12, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Monday, October 14, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Tuesday, October 15, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Thursday, October 17, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Friday, October 18, 2019
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Sunday, October 20, 2019
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, October 23, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Thursday, October 24, 2019
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Saturday, October 26, 2019
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Sunday, October 27, 2019
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center
|Tuesday, October 29, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, October 30, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Friday, November 1, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, November 2, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Monday, November 4, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tuesday, November 5, 2019
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Thursday, November 7, 2019
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Friday, November 8, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Sunday, November 10, 2019
|Miami, FL
|Miami Beach Pop