Chance the Rapper
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper has been a mainstay on the music scene for a while, so it’s hard to imagine that he just dropped his debut album, The Big Day last week.

The Chicago-based rapper will embark on a massive, 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.

Chance the Rapper sends out desperate plea in search of kidney donor for his aunt

The album perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, The Big Day is a landmark progression for Chicago’s hometown hero.

Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance’s importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music.

Chance the Rapper to pay for your groceries for a year if he digs your dance moves

Check out the tour dates below:

DATECITYVENUE
Saturday, September 14, 2019San Francisco, CAChase Center
Monday, September 16, 2019Los Angeles, CAThe Forum
Wednesday, September 18, 2019San Diego, CAPechanga Arena
Friday, September 20, 2019Las Vegas, NVLife is Beautiful
Saturday, September 21, 2019Las Vegas, NViHeartRadio Music Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2019Glendale, AZGila River Arena
Tuesday, September 24, 2019Denver, COPepsi Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019Kansas City, MOSprint Center
Saturday, September 28, 2019Chicago, ILUnited Center
Wednesday, October 2, 2019Newark, NJPrudential Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019Boston, MATD Garden
Friday, October 4, 2019Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Sunday, October 6, 2019Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, October 8, 2019New York, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, October 11, 2019Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Monday, October 14, 2019Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Tuesday, October 15, 2019Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Thursday, October 17, 2019Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
Sunday, October 20, 2019St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Tuesday, October 22, 2019Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 23, 2019Houston, TXToyota Center
Thursday, October 24, 2019Austin, TXFrank Erwin Center
Saturday, October 26, 2019Tulsa, OKBOK Center
Sunday, October 27, 2019Omaha, NECHI Health Center
Tuesday, October 29, 2019St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, October 30, 2019Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Friday, November 1, 2019Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Saturday, November 2, 2019Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, November 4, 2019Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Tuesday, November 5, 2019Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
Thursday, November 7, 2019Montreal, QCBell Centre
Friday, November 8, 2019Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
Sunday, November 10, 2019Miami, FLMiami Beach Pop