Chance the Rapper sent out a plea on social media asking for the public’s help in finding a suitable kidney donor for his aunt.

The Chicago rapper appealed to his 8 million followers to help find his aunt, Toni a kidney saying he’s exhausted just about all of his options and is in dire need of help.

I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019

Chance referred in his tweet thread to his ailing aunt as “one of the strongest forces in my life.” The rapper said his search for a donor has him emotionally exhausted and to the point where he is appealing publicly for assistance.

The rapper let potential donors know that his aunt’s blood type is O+ if they are interested in donating.

“You can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match,” he added.

It wasn’t long before good Samaritans replied online with offers to help.

Hi Chance. Please send me a message. In the past few days I have signed up to become an altruistic living donor in Scotland. This seems like it was meant to be. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to help. — Ultralight (@iamnotyeezus) May 23, 2019

I’m o+ how do we contact you about it ? — hallie ☼ (@haleight13) May 23, 2019

I’m type O- and would do this in a heartbeat — the real Jesus Christ (@Jack__Kendall) May 23, 2019

These and other fans offered to help chance, although there’s no word yet on whether they would actually be able to donate their kidneys. The medical process is complicated and takes extensive procedures before the effort can be made. But according to the National Kidney Foundation, African Americans had the highest disparities when it comes to kidney donation.

A 2012 study showed that of 92,000 people in the United States waiting for a kidney, more than a third were African Americans.

Chance sent the plea in the midst of promoting his first studio album, and the single “Groceries”.

On Wednesday, Chance thanked his fans and his aunt in a video asking his followers to support his new project on iTunes.

Thank u guys so much 😭😭💿💿 #GRoCERIES pic.twitter.com/V3EN3Bxapt — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 22, 2019

For more information on kidney donation, visit www.kidney.org.