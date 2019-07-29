LA Lakers forward LeBron James was a proud papa over the weekend when his son LeBron Jr. aka “Bronny” made an impressive slam dunk during a basketball tourney that made the famous dad celebrate from the sidelines.

The younger basketballer showed off his skills in the Big Time Hoops tournament with his team the North Coast Blue Chips. It is the 14-year-old’s last tournament with the team he’s played with since fourth grade, USA Today reports.

So Bronny apparently decided to go out with a bang and helped his team ride the wave to victory by securing a championship when he dashed down the court with a minute left and dunked on his competitors like something his dad would do.

After Bronny helped put his team up by 20 points, his dad showed out and danced in celebration, feeling pretty proud.

Bronny’s Blue Chips team won the 14U Invite championship for the third year. King James praised the whole team on Instagram too.

This isn’t the first time, James has gone bonkers after his son made a memorable slam dunk.

Last year, James bragged on Bronny’s b-ball skills on the court after he made a slam dunk that inspired the proud dad to cheer loudly from the sidelines.

During a Lakers pregame segment at the Staples Center, Bronny had to show em’ what he was working with when he dribbled down the court and with one hand slam dunked the ball in the hoop like it was business as usual.

James proudly tweeted “Lite bounce in [jeans emoji] though! #JamesGang,” he said along with showing off Bronny’s skills in a video before the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game on November 23.

Now Bronny has made that dunk matter with his latest championship win. Next year, Bronny goes on to play ball for Sierra Canyon, Calif., for his sophomore year high school, having switched from Crossroads School in Santa Monica, according to Sports Illustrated.