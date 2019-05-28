LeBron James had to take a young boy to school and show him that it’s better to bow to the King than challenge him to a dual on the court.

James was challenged to a three-point shooting contest by the Gabe Cupps, the teenage friend of his son LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. And of course, the Los Angeles Laker couldn’t back down and chose to instead show the young boy what it’s like to get spanked on the court by a basketball legend.

The two players squared up side by side and took shots, each sinking the ball into the hoop from a good distance away. Shocking to no one but Cupps the teen couldn’t beat the All-Star player.

When Cupps last shot bounced off the rim, James threw the ball and it was nothing but net as he sank the shot.

James took to social media to call out the kid who thought he could beat a legend.

“I got called out by my guy and in my opinion the best shooter (he can do more too) for the Class of 2023 @gcupps23 today,” James wrote on his Instagram account.

“Told him about a certain switch I can hit when needed and he didn’t believe me.

“Well he found out the hard way!”

James added: “Still my guy Cupps nevertheless.”

Cupps and James’ son play for the North Coast Blue Chips AAU team. And on Saturday, the team beat the West Coast Warriors at 53-26, according to Bleacher Report.