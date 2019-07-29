Power fans have been wondering what the show’s spinoff will look like and now we know that one of them will star Mary J. Blige.

The series’ creator and show runner, Courtney A. Kemp spilled some details about one of the upcoming spinoffs entitles Power Book II: Ghost during the TCAs in Los Angeles on Friday.

“We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels and other expansions of the Power Universe. Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters. Joining the cast of the new series and the Power family, please welcome world-renowned recording artist and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige,”