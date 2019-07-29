Power fans have been wondering what the show’s spinoff will look like and now we know that one of them will star Mary J. Blige.
The series’ creator and show runner, Courtney A. Kemp spilled some details about one of the upcoming spinoffs entitles Power Book II: Ghost during the TCAs in Los Angeles on Friday.
This is big news for Mary J. Blige who has solidified her spot in Hollywood by nabbing several major roles lately. The award-winning songstress recently inked an overall deal with Lionsgate and has already been nominated for two Academy Awards for her work in Mudbound.
Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer, 50 Cent also revealed that the sixth (and possibly final) season of the hit STARZ series will be rolled out in two parts. Part I will begin on August 25 while the final five episodes will hit the small screen in January.