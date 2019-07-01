Mary J. Blige is on a roll.

The music icon who was recently honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards is poised to take over Hollywood in a big way, proving that her Queen status isn’t going anywhere.

Here are 5 ways Mary J. Blige is taking over Tinseltown:

She has her own production company.

Aside from starring in super successful Netflix projects, Mudbound and The Umbrella Academy, Mary J. Blige recently launched her own production company, Blue Butterfly Productions.

She just inked a major deal.

MJB signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Studios last week. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” she said in a statement. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs weighed in on the good news as well. “Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice,” he said. “Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

She’s booked.

Mary J. Blige already has some new projects lined up, including a recently announced film, Pink Skies Ahead, co-starring Evan Ross.

According to Deadline, the film follows a wild young woman, Winona (Jessica Barden) whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

“MJB will play as Dr. Monroe, a therapist who specializes in panic attacks, along with McKean as Winona’s conservative father, Robert, who gives Winona a nothing job at his reasonably successful property management business.”

She already has two Oscar noms under her belt.

Mary J. Blige has been making waves in Hollywood for a while and already has two Oscar nomination under her belt. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Florence in Dee Rees‘ post WWII drama, Mudbound. She also nabbed a nomination for Best Song for the film’s epic “Mighty River.”

She’s going on tour with Nas.

This one may have little to do with Hollywood, but it proves MJB is still winning on all fronts. The duo recently added several dates to their co-headlining tour which means we won’t have to lose out on MJB’s musical offerings just because she’s jumping into Hollywood with both feet.