Dennis McKinley didn’t have a very happy birthday weekend.

The former finance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams claims he was humiliated by a police officer who accused him of stealing a $4 sandwich.

McKinley insists he was racially profiled, wrongly accused of stealing, and claims his wrists were injured by handcuffs while he was detained by a female officer he describes as “aggressive.”

The businessman who shares 4-month-old daughter, Pilar with the reality star shared details about the ordeal he called ‘disgusting” on Instagram, including a video and photos.

“Yesterday I was accosted by a super aggressive Emory police officer #BethWalsh badge #215who racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich. I had a receipt which could have easily ended her inquiry. There was a cashier that could have easily verified that I paid for everything I had. There were a number of easy resolutions that could have deescalated the unnecessary racial profiling and my detention by this officer. Instead, this Emory police officer chose to abuse her power. She chose aggression over common sense. She put her hands on her weapon, she put her hands on me, she publicly humiliated me, falsely and wrongfully accused me of stealing a sandwich and placed me in handcuffs so tight that she caused injuries to both of my wrists. I was profiled. She was wrong. No apology. Just more vitriol – she blamed me for the entire situation. It was disgusting. I could have been the next hashtag because she was that aggressive. I went to see my doctor for a routine dr visit at @emoryhealthcareEmory hospital. Stopped to grab a sandwich. And this is what happened. It happens to us everywhere, at any time, for any reason. I can’t let this go. This is not ok. I’ve retained counsel @miketsterling and @dreyer_sterling_llc. Now, we can add going to the doctor or buying a sandwhich while black to the list of things we cannot do. @[email protected] @emorypolice#goingtothedoctorwhileblack#buyingasandwhichwhileblack#racialprofiling #sallysandwich,” he posted.

