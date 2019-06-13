Porsha Williams is accusing a Los Angeles International Airport of racial harassment after an incident in which she said she was threatened with police intervention by its manager.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn’t provided many details regarding the incident but she did call out the manager of Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill at LAX in a Thursday morning tweet.

This restaurant in the LAX airport is completely racist ! The manager just threaten to call police on me for no reason ‘ pic.twitter.com/eiA3h1VpF3 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) June 13, 2019

Williams, 37, was fortunately able to get her on flight, and she will “post the whole story when I land 😣,” following up on Twitter.

PEOPLE.com reached out to both Williams and the restaurant, but they have yet to respond for comment.

Williams welcomed her baby girl Pilar Jhena with Dennis McKinley in March.

If Williams’ claim is true, it would be the latest high-profile case of racial profiling. In April singer SZA, claimed she was accused of stealing by a Sephora employee in April while shopping for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty products in Calabasas, Calif. The company reportedly shut down its more than 400 stores for diversity training last week.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Not long after the incident, Rihanna sent SZA a Fenty Beauty gift card with a note that said, “Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!”

As a result of the backlash from the incident, Sephora closed its stores for diversity training for employees for a day, PEOPLE reports.

A Black woman in suburban Toronto accused an Old Navy employee of racially profiling and assaulting her after the employee accused her stealing earlier this week, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

