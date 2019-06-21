Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her former fiancé Dennis McKinley have split after eight months, E News confirmed.

Well rumors have been circulating for some time that the two were done with their relationship after some fans noticed a petty little dust-up brewing on social media when Williams unfollowed McKinley on Instagram for some reason in May. Fans also were curious about the nature of her relationship with McKinley after vacation pictures surfaced on Williams’ Instagram feed that seemed to show McKinley absent from them.

Then the gossip mill overflowed with reports that McKinley had cheated on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Ward however denied the affair and said she “never met” McKinley.

Williams and McKinley share a newborn daughter Pilar, born in March. But Williams fought back against the rumors earlier this month, re-followed McKinley and sent a statement to E! News in an attempt to clear the air. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Now at the end of the month, Williams and McKinley have decided to let it be known that it’s official over. This is a sad turn of events given that Williams fought hard against claims on her reality show by Kandi Burruss that McKinley was a playboy in Atlanta.

The tension caused the two to have a fallout on the show with Williams holding fast to the belief that her relationship was tight-knit and there was no cause for concern.

Williams and McKinley even landed a Bravo spin-off show Porsha’s Having A Baby that aired in April.