A suspect is in custody after being involved in gunplay crossfire that led to shooting of a 4-year-old girl in the head on Sunday night in Birmingham, Ala.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Monday. Charges have yet to be filed, AL.com reports.

The young girl, Jurnee, is now fighting to stay alive after being shot inside an apartment on the city’s east side.

Neighbors reveal that the girl’s relative was getting her some juice when gunfire started between the two suspects when “a round entered the unit.”

Birmingham police were notified about the incident a little after 10:00 p.m. in the city’s Marks Village public housing community.

A witness of the incident said the shootout occurred between people who were in a Jeep and another in a Dodge Challenger or Charger. After the shootout, one of the alleged suspects’ car flipped near the scene.

“They started shooting and I started running,’’ the witness said, who asked to be unnamed. “There were so many shots.”

“A lady was like, ‘Can you help me?’’’ she said. That’s when she saw the little girl lying on the ground bleeding from her head. “I had to turn around because I started crying,’’ she said. “It was emotional. Seeing that little girl broke my heart.”

Jurnee was immediately taken to Children’s of Alabama hospital, with family members following close behind.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, met with the young child’s parents at the hospital on Monday morning, the website reports. When he asked how he and the community could help, they responded saying, “Pray for our 4-year-old.”

Jurnee is set to attend Pre-K in the new school year. “I just need everyone to keep her in prayer,” one Jurnee’s family members said.