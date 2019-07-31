Gucci has tapped the talent of a Black executive who will take over as its diversity chief, following widespread criticism for selling a “blackface” sweater and complaints of cultural or racial insensitivity.

Renée Tirado will lead the fashion house as its diversity chief, The Daily Mail reports.

Tirado will work to restore the brand’s image after it faced harsh backlash for promoting a $890 black sweater with bright bold lips. It was ridiculed on social media as insensitive and racist.

Gucci was also slammed for creating a turban for fashion that offended members of the Sikh community who wear them faithfully for religious reasons.

Many celebrities have called for people to fallback from the luxury brand. And T.I. and Waka Flocka Flame have also encouraged people to start supporting black-owned fashion designers and labels.

“I gotta get rid of all the Gucci I have at home. I’m not supporting their brand anymore,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram previously.

Since the fallout, Gucci created a multicultural design scholarship program, a diversity and inclusion awareness program and a global exchange program, the outlet reports.