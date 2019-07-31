Nene Leakes wants the world to know that she’s happy for her former friend, Cynthia Bailey who recently got engaged to Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star slammed reports that she “exploded” over the engagement news and revealed she sent her frenemy a card and gift when she heard the good news.

NeNe Leakes rips shirt off cameraman during emotional episode of RHOA

“Number 1, WHY would i explode? WHY? Chile I don’t want high blood pressure Number 2, i sent @cynthiabailey10 the nite of her engagement a beautiful gift and card. I couldn’t be happier for her finding love again. Number 3 @radaronline and all the others who continue to pick this up, post, write trying to diminish/damage my character should try using their time in a more productive way like donating to @americancancersocietyThe Lies The Lies The Lies in @kandivoice ?,” she posted.

Nene Leakes says she’s definitely on season 12 of RHOA despite suspension rumors

While Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have been feuding friends on the Bravo show for years, tensions between them seemed to worsen last season and Leakes has suggested their friendship is irreparable. Now, it seems like there could be hope for a reconciliation in the future.

Let’s hope these ladies can find a path forward on the next season of RHOA because they had genuine friendship and we’re pretty tired of watching them fight.