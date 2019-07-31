John Legend has had enough of Donald Trump and he let his opinions on POTUS be known when TMZ cameras caught up with him in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The EGOT winner called Trump a “racist piece of sh*t” and slammed his recent criticism of Baltimore, the city POTUS considers a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of sh*t. He says ‘piece of sh*t’ all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office,” John Legend says in the video.

“There’s a lot that can be done. There’s over a century of history that created the problems that we have and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking sh*t about our communities just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil, fuc**ng canker sore on America’s whole landscape. We need to get him out of office.”

Countdown to Trump’s Twitter attack on John Legend in 5…4…3…2…

Legend has been vocal about his disdain for Donald Trump in the past and continues to speak out on other issues affecting Americans.